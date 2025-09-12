Police Reports: September 12, 2025

On Sept. 4 at 1:01 p.m., officers were dispatched to the BECC after a student suffered a seizure on the third floor. Witnesses said the student had been sitting in a chair before they heard a noise and saw him fall to the ground. He sustained a minor scrape on his chin. An AMT evaluated the student, who declined further treatment, and officers helped transport him back to his residence hall.

On Sept. 7 at 6:45 p.m., a student’s Bradley-issued iPad was stolen from a friend’s unlocked vehicle in the Main Street Commons parking lot. At about 12:07 a.m., surveillance footage captured an unidentified male checking car doors before fleeing the area with an object resembling an iPad. Moments later, a squad car drove through the area, and BUPD believes the individual may have been scared off. The iPad was later found damaged near a bush on the 1100 block of University Street.

On Sept. 9, BUPD received two reports of attempted fraud, one from a student and one from an alumnus. Both reported their personal information had been stolen on Aug. 31 and used to file false unemployment claims in an attempt to obtain benefits. Neither victim lost money. The scam, which became widespread during the pandemic, has been reported to the Illinois Attorney General’s Office, where an investigation is ongoing.