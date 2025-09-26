Police Reports: September 26, 2025

On Sept. 23 at 1:57 p.m., a passerby alerted officers by Olin Quad of a suspicious man walking across Bradley’s campus with a backpack. Officers followed him to Campustown Liquors, where he made a purchase that he placed in his bag, which officers observed appeared heavy. The suspect engaged with the officers, throwing up the middle finger gesture with both hands and pleading the first amendment. He continued walking until he turned out of view by the St. James Apartments. When he reemerged, the bag was gone. He then went to the other side of the street and had an animated conversation with a friend. Officers found the abandoned backpack in a bush, containing a loaded shotgun and a disassembled rifle. Police called assistance from the Peoria Police Department, and the man was taken into custody without incident. He was charged with unlawful use of weapons and taken to the Peoria County Jail.