Police Reports: September 26, 2025

- On Sept. 23 at 1:57 p.m., a passerby alerted officers by Olin Quad of a suspicious man walking across Bradley’s campus with a backpack. Officers followed him to Campustown Liquors, where he made a purchase that he placed in his bag, which officers observed appeared heavy. The suspect engaged with the officers, throwing up the middle finger gesture with both hands and pleading the first amendment. He continued walking until he turned out of view by the St. James Apartments. When he reemerged, the bag was gone. He then went to the other side of the street and had an animated conversation with a friend. Officers found the abandoned backpack in a bush, containing a loaded shotgun and a disassembled rifle. Police called assistance from the Peoria Police Department, and the man was taken into custody without incident. He was charged with unlawful use of weapons and taken to the Peoria County Jail.
- On Sept. 19 at 1:52 a.m., a BUPD officer found a young man urinating in a public parking lot with vehicle and pedestrian passersby. The suspect, confirmed to be an underage student from Illinois State University, was given a disorderly conduct ticket and sent on his way. Later that night, the same individual was found by a Bradley student passed out near the St. James Apartments. Expressing concern for the suspect, the Bradley student contacted BUPD. Upon arrival, officers noted the ISU student’s speech was slurred and eyes were dilated. He admitted to underage consumption. After EMT assessment, the suspect was allowed to sign a refusal form. Officers called Big Daddy Cab to ensure he made it back to ISU’s campus.
- On Sept. 20 at 3:26 p.m., a Bradley student placed their yellow football helmet on a table by a Chick-fil-A kiosk in the student center. Two minutes later, a security camera caught a suspect taking the helmet from the table and exiting the west side of the Student Center with it. The helmet has not been recovered. The suspect’s information remains unknown.
- On Sept. 22, Human Resources filed a report of attempted fraud after a Bradley employee’s personal information was stolen on Sept. 14 and used for a false unemployment claim. Several similar scams have occurred on campus lately, all of which are forwarded by BUPD to the Illinois Attorney General’s Office for further investigation.
Police Reports: September 26, 2025
