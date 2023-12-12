President Standifird announces final program cuts

Photo via bradley.edu.

After multiple protests, meetings with department chairs and student forums the official list of academic program cuts has been announced.

The announcement came via email from the Office of the President that contained the list of the program cuts and reassurance to students in the programs that they will still be able to accomplish their degree.

As well, the email maintains that classes scheduled for the spring will continue as planned.

Out of the initial list of proposed cuts, only manufacturing engineering technology and public health education will continue being offered. The remaining 15 programs will be phased out.

As far as major programs being cut, all of those named economics, French, mathematics, philosophy and physics will no longer be offered as majors or concentrations. The email also pointed out that students majoring in these programs represent less than three percent of the student population.

A press release from University Communications specified that 38 faculty members will be eliminated along with 23 positions being eliminated through attrition.

Any student involved in the programs that are being cut will be offered additional communication from their college’s dean which will include resources for questions and guidance.