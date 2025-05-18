Psi Chi and Circle of Brotherhood fight stress with field day event

Students destress with leisure Field Day activities. Photo by Davis Kinch.

The stress at the end of the semester can be overwhelming.

Balancing classes becomes difficult. Internships must be applied for, and students must dig their heels in one last time for the grind of finals.

In times like these, mental health is essential, and two groups at Bradley, Psi Chi and Circle of Brotherhood, recognized this. To relieve stress, the two organizations collaborated for a field day on Tuesday.

“The goal of the event was just to let people destress a little bit,” Caleb Easley, COB parliamentarian and sophomore speech pathology major, said. “Finals are coming up, and we wanted to have a great time before [students] leave.”

The field day featured numerous activities for students to participate in, including frisbee tossing, a kickball game, Twister and a variety of other board games.

The idea for the two organizations to join resulted from the success of a previous field day.

Through this collaboration, Psi Chi aimed to celebrate psychology and bring the Black community together.

“We collaborated with them before with field day and we really liked how the event went,” Alexis Oliver, Psi Chi president and senior psychology major, said. “We thought it would be a great way to combine psychology and an organization that’s known for uplifting the Black community.”

Field day served as just one event celebrating Psi Chi’s Psychology Week, a week that is meant to recognize psychology and bring students together to unwind.

“This year is the first time we’re doing a full week of events,” Oliver said. “It’s really just to uplift researchers, uplift the Bradley community, uplift psychology and show face on campus.”

Both COB and Psi Chi will be seeking to support students before and during finals week, and they encourage students to come to each of their events.

“[COB] is gonna be looking into doing something small to allow people to come in and relax,” Jared Culberson, COB vice president and sophomore psychology major, said. “We’re thinking about doing a board game day for people to relax, play board games, listen to music and play video games.”

“Everyone still has access to [Psi Chi’s] pantry, so if anyone needs food or hygienic products, that’s always open, Monday through Friday nine to five,” Oliver said.