Quarantine restrictions lifted: Off-campus dining now allowed

Photo by William Craine.

Restrictions imposed in the initial two-week quarantine period have been revised following periods of record-low COVID-19 positivity rates. Among the changes going into effect Feb. 9 is off-campus dining, which is now allowed for the general population.

Dining at off-campus restaurants has not been allowed since mid-September, when the university imposed the restriction as a response to a positivity rate that exceeded 16 percent at one point.

“What we do as individuals impacts the entire Bradley community. and each of us has a continued responsibility to do our part to minimize the risk of exposure to COVID-19 on our campus. Let’s remain vigilant with our choices and actions and continue on our strong path,” stated the email sent this afternoon.

Guests in both residence halls and off-campus housing are now allowed. Residence halls are limited to one guest per roommate. Students in houses, apartments and greek residences are limited to one guest per resident as well but may not exceed four.

For Greek life, regulations mean in-person gatherings at Greek houses for non-resident members also may not exceed four.

Student organizations are allowed to host both indoor and outdoor events. However, they must be approved by Event Services and registered in Presence, with attendance tracked through the CheckPoint app. Indoor events must observe the space’s capacity limit.

Under these guidelines, students are able to volunteer off-campus, attend church services, run essential errands, use Markin and athletic facilities and spend time outside.

The library will be open for seat reservations and limited drop-in spaces. Designated study spaces will again be available.

On-campus dining will resume, with both grab-and-go and dine-in available. Up to two people can sit together while dining in on-campus.

All students, regardless of being in quarantine or isolation, are allowed to go home to their permanent residences. The university advises these trips to be considered for emergencies, as students should avoid unnecessary travel. Those living in residence halls are required to inform their resident adviser. If in COVID-19 isolation, students can return home for the entire duration of their isolation period after consulting with Bradley Health Services.

Family members may visit students on or off-campus, but must be masked and practicing physical distancing. The updated restrictions are available on Bradley’s website and outlined by COVID-19 status.