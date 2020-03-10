Ramirez sentenced to life

Jose Ramirez talks to his attorney, Hugh Toner, moments after Judge Katherine Gorman pronounced Ramirez guilty of two counts of first degree murder Wednesday, November 20, 2019 in the deaths of his adoptive parents, Susan Brill de Ramirez and Antonio Ramirez Barron in October, 2018. [DAVID ZALAZNIK/JOURNAL STAR]

Twenty-two-year-old Jose Ramirez was given a life sentence after being found guilty of killing both of his parents, who were both Bradley employees, in October of 2018.

Last Friday, Ramirez was sentenced to natural life in prison without the possibility of parole. He was found guilty of two counts of first-degree murder last November after a three-day bench trial at Peoria County Courthouse.

His parents, Susan Berry Brill de Ramirez and Antonio “Tony” Ramirez Barron, both were 63, were a English professor and technology support specialist, respectively. They were killed in their home near Princeville. Ramirez reportedly pepper-sprayed and stabbed the couple and dumped the bodies in Spoon River on Oct. 26, 2018.

A second man involved, Matthew Roberts, 22, plead guilty but mentally ill for one count of first-degree murder and was sentenced to 60 years in prison in last November.