Relics reborn: Vintage in a contemporary light

Photo by Anna Brandon.

Modern design meets vintage. That’s how Deb Opyd, owner of the boutique shop Relics, describes her 13-year-old shop.

Relics sells locally made jewelry, art, plants, home decor and accessories. As Opyd explained, the shop’s name was a motivated choice.

“I initially looked in a book once for another word instead of the word antique,” Opyd said. “Then, I came across ‘relics’ and thought it was a nice word [and] easy to say. I think everything we sell is a relic because a lot of what we sell is kind of timeless or interesting.”

Besides their locally made inventory, Relics also sells handmade objects from different countries. Opyd has found textiles from Turkey, metal from England and leather from Morocco to be sent to the shop.

Like many other locally owned businesses, Relics had to come up with a plan to operate during COVID-19, which included Opyd personally delivering and shipping inventory to her customers.

“Relics had to change how we sold things from the pandemic,” Opyd said. “I took stuff everywhere because it was so dead here [in Peoria]. I wanted everyone to feel as if we were still connected.”

After moving to its fourth location, Relics celebrated its 13th anniversary here in Peoria, hosting an open house, end of the summer and fall party event on Sept. 21. Locally made treats and new arrivals were available during the event.

Although there was the challenge of COVID-19 and moving locations, Relics has accomplished goals like winning the 2020 Best Specialty Shop, voted by Peoria Journal Star.

“I feel a big accomplishment is that we survived 13 years, through the ups and downs and having to move four times because our building’s been sold or … torn down for a new business,” Opyd said.

Relics is also planning on opening another location next year that will be within an hour from the current one. The shop will be similar with a few differences.

Relics also hosts events on Saturdays where artists can come into the shop and sell their art for free for a few hours. In addition, the store has invited authors and different types of artists to host showings.

Relics is located at 3827 N. Sheridan Road in Peoria and is open Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information on upcoming events, visit its Facebook page.