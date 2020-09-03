Residents on University Hall floor quarantine after student tests positive

Residents of floor 4B in University Hall are now required to quarantine after a student on the floor tested positive for COVID-19, according to University Spokesperson Renee Charles.

Students on the floor can choose to return to their permanent residence or stay in the residence hall during their 14-day quarantine period.

Quarantine is used to limit further spread of COVID-19 and may lead to further contact tracing to monitor for close contacts.

Since all the students on the same floor of a residence hall share the same restroom, everyone on the floor is considered a close contact.

According to the university quarantine guidelines, the students on the floor cannot attend class, go to events or enter other buildings on campus, including dining halls. However, dining services will provide one hot and two cold meals once a day.

Students should contact their instructors to request remote access and assignments for their in-person classes. They can also contact Student Support Services for any further assistance.

Health Services will provide a list of new students in quarantine and isolation at the end of each workday to Student Support Services, who will then notify instructors through Navigate of who is required to quarantine or isolate and the date they can return to an in-person class. The college’s designated case manager on the student engagement team will also receive these notifications.

Residents in quarantine are also not allowed guests, should not use a shared laundry room and are encouraged to limit necessary trips out. They are required to wear a mask if they do leave their room.

Those in quarantine should monitor themselves for potential symptoms, including checking their temperature in the morning and evening and should contact Health Services to report any symptoms.

Bradley’s Isolation and Quarantine Guidelines also provide tips on caring for physical, mental and academic well-being while in quarantine or isolation.