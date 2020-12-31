Robbery reported at Bradley Avenue

Photo by Haley Johnson

A robbery was reported at a business located at the 1200 block of W. Bradley Ave, near the intersection of W. Bradley Avenue and N. Duryea Street, early this morning. Bradley University Police Department issued a community advisory alert shortly after.

Two suspects entered, displayed a handgun and attempted to obtain property, according to the email. Both suspects fled on foot southbound on Duryea Street.

One suspect was arrested by Peoria Police on unrelated charges, according to BUPD Police Chief Brian Joschko, near the intersection of N. University Street and W. Moss Avenue.

The other suspect was armed with a handgun and was described as “a male, approximately 5 [feet] 5 [inches] tall, wearing a red hoodie sweatshirt with a blue coat over it, and jeans,” according to Joschko.

This incident is still under active investigation as of 11 a.m. on Dec. 28, and PPD is the lead investigating agency. Information regarding the affected business was not disclosed, as it’s not a Bradley University property and no university affiliates were involved.





