Rosa Rushing: Once a Brave, always a Brave

Photo courtesy of Rosa Rushing.

Rosamaria Rushing never thought she’d return to Bradley University after graduating in 2015. But a decade later, she’s found her way back to the campus, assuming an unexpected position.

“I didn’t picture myself coming back in a professional role,” Rushing said. “But over time, I realized how much I loved the community here. The people, the energy, the support, it just felt like home. So when the opportunity came to return, it was something I embraced.”

Rushing made her return in April, becoming the first and only full-time detective at the Bradley University Police Department (BUPD).

“I was excited to step into a role where I could use my experience while also reconnecting with the Bradley community,” she said.

For a police detective, no two days look the same, but Rushing’s regular responsibilities include monitoring campus through surveillance systems, responding to and investigating incidents and writing detailed reports.

“A detective is really responsible for taking the elements of a report and dissecting it to determine what we call solvability,” Brian Joschko, Associate Vice President for Public Safety and Chief of Police, said. “It’s also somebody that has to be an expert in the criminal justice process, whether that’s how we obtain evidence, seize evidence or store evidence–all of that is incredibly important, because if we don’t do it the right way, it could ruin that criminal case.”

Rushing also works to stay connected with campus life through community events. She shares that community involvement has always been a priority in her life.

“I spent most of my childhood in Kewanee,” she said. “It’s a small town with a strong sense of community. Growing up there gave me an appreciation for connection and hard work.”

As a young girl, Rushing had a passion for agriculture and imagined someday pursuing that passion professionally. However, by the time her studies at Bradley began in 2012, her goals had shifted. She decided to major in political science and criminal justice.

Demonstrating her dedication to hard work even then, she took on a packed schedule, enrolling in summer classes as well, to graduate in three years. Additionally, she made time to be a student employee, operating the Hilltop Safety Cruiser shuttle service.

“One of my favorite memories [in college] was jamming out and making friends in the cruiser,” Rushing said. “I was a driver during my time at Bradley and absolutely loved it. It gave me the chance to meet so many different people. There was always great energy and those spontaneous conversations were always interesting.”

Since graduating, Rushing has worked as a probation officer, patrol officer, detective and forensic interviewer: experiences that primed her for the position she is in today.

“Each role taught me something valuable, from handling tough conversations to building trust with people,” said Rushing. “[They] helped shape who I am today and how I serve this campus.”

Rushing’s work is just beginning. Already, she has brought an infectious energy back to Bradley that has not gone unnoticed.

“I would describe her as somebody that is incredibly engaging, very smart, and really tenacious,” Joschko said. “Her work ethic is unbelievable.”

“When you see her out, she always has a smile on her face,” the chief added. “I think she’s an amazing addition to the team, and I’m so happy to have her back on the Hilltop.”

Rushing is no stranger to stress, but she’s learned to manage these scenarios, utilizing her positive mentality to persevere.

“My motto is ‘do it afraid.’ To me, it means stepping into things even when they’re uncomfortable,” Rushing said. “Growth doesn’t happen when you’re standing still. When you suffer, you grow. Sometimes you just need to have the courage to take the next step.”

Moving forward, Rushing hopes to continue serving the campus, growing within BUPD and making Bradley a safe and welcoming space for everyone–especially the student body she was once a part of.