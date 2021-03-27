Run-off election for student body president, senate officers elected

Student Body Officer elections have come to a close, but the race for student body president ended in a run-off election between Erin Bousek and David Daye. Results will be announced today after voting closes at noon.

Students were given an additional two hours to cast their votes through email after technical difficulties with the run-off election link.

In the initial round of voting, Bousek received 470 votes while Daye received 348, resulting in neither candidate receiving over the 50 percent majority votes required to be elected into the position.

Election results were announced on the Student Senate’s Facebook page at 4 p.m. March 24 with a video of Nathan Thomas, vice president of student affairs, declaring the winners at various locations around Bradley’s campus.

Voting for Student Body Officers was opened to students through email from 10 a.m. on March 22 to 10 a.m. on March 24.

There was a close race for director of administration with the winner, Ahni Unah, receiving 15 more votes than his opponent. Unah received 498 votes.

Current student body president Emma Hoyhtya was elected to the speaker of the assembly position with 625 votes.

Jossie Ward was elected chief of staff with 584 votes.

A total of 1,148 votes were cast, and abstentations were not included in the final vote count. All students elected to these student body officer positions ran under the same ticket, “Building a Better Bradley.”