SAU invites students to discuss self-care with the Counseling Center.

With just three short weeks until final exams, it’s important for students to prioritize their mental health. Many find it difficult to manage hefty final papers or projects and experience burnout from studying and other end-of-semester stresses.

The organization Student Advocates United (SAU) collaborated with the Bradley Counseling Center to provide information and resources regarding student well-being during a panel discussion.

The event aimed to create a multipurpose conversation about the use of counseling services at Bradley while also offering a de-stress coloring session afterward.

The first half of the presentation went over questions and concerns previously brought to light by students.

“All of your information is confidential, we do not share it with anyone,” Deborah Montgomery, director of counseling, said. “Our program is self-contained; it is not part of any system out there. The only information that would be shared is if you signed a self-release of information.”

Bradley’s counseling services are meant to be short-term solutions to help students throughout the semester. Students tend to need the most assistance with their mental health at the beginning and end of the semesters.

“We are trying to figure out what it is that’s bringing you in and what you’re struggling with right here right now,” Montgomery said. “Building coping skills, getting you connected with other help [and] helping to advocate for yourself is our intended goal.”

The panel also debunked rumors regarding counseling. Previous statements claimed that students don’t get a one-on-one session and are forced into groups. D’arcy Conley, a staff counselor, made sure that students know that no one is obligated to do anything they aren’t comfortable with.

“No, you will not be forced into groups at all. Now we do offer a four-week anxiety workshop that does involve groups, but you are not forced into that,” Conley said.

Taking care of yourself physically and mentally is vital, especially as the semester nears its end. The Bradley Counseling Center caters to every student individually and is determined to ensure everyone gets the support they need.

For more information about the services, you can read more here.