Senior column: How the #?$% did I get here?

Photo via Kyle St. John.

I’ve always thought the saying “It will go by quick” was a complete lie. Yet here I sit, less than a month away from graduation, thinking, “Holy #?$%! How did I get here?”

It wasn’t a short journey or an easy one, yet it feels like it is coming to a close so quickly — and to be honest, I am not ready for it at all.

I think one of the toughest parts of life is encountering the end of an era. Much like the end of high school, my life is about to be completely changed. One thing that won’t change, though, is the great memories I made here at Bradley. These memories couldn’t have been made without the people in my life.

Without my friends or family, I wouldn’t have made it to where I am. All of you mean so much to me. I may not always voice it explicitly, but I appreciate you so much.

To my friends:

You each contributed to making my college experience fantastic. I genuinely wouldn’t have been able to get through it without you guys. From playing “Apex” until 2 a.m. or playing ladder golf in the pouring rain to drawing a 50-meter-long “phallus” in the snow on top of the parking garage, you all have always made me laugh. Nothing contributed to me enjoying college more than you guys.

And to my family:

You all have had unwavering support for me throughout the years. I don’t say “thank you” enough for everything you have done. You always were there to lean on in my times of cluelessness and stress.

I will look back on my years here at Bradley and have many fond memories of the people I have met and the experience as a whole. The part of college that I think will be most memorable is the great times I had along the way.