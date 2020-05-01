Senior Column: Live in the moment

Senior Advertising major John Finn worked as an advertising manager for The Scout. Photo via John Finn.

As I write this senior column from my bedroom of my permanent residence, I am provided with a unique perspective of my last semester at Bradley. Due to COVID-19, I wasn’t able to finish my last semester in the way I had imagined. Although it really sucks and I’m extremely disappointed, it has opened my eyes to a few things.

The first thing I realized is that everything is according to God’s plan, regardless of my own. I had a fantastic plan for my last semester, but His was greater. That is something I often forgot but am reminded of now more than ever.

The second thing I realized had taken a toll on me because I was disappointed with my own actions; I was not living in the moment. I know that sounds like the cheesiest of cheese but hear me out. There were many times this semester I had plans to hang out with people and I may have canceled on them or delayed it because I was tired and wanted to nap, or maybe I just wasn’t in the mood. Now, I regret that.

Here’s the cold hard truth: I probably won’t see a good majority of my friends from college ever again. I know that sounds brutal and like an exaggeration, but it is true. We might try to reconnect, but one thing or another will come up and we will find ourselves too busy to find the time.

To the friends who fall under that category, I’m sorry we did not spend more time together. I had plans to spend time with you all, but they are plans I never put into place and I apologize for that. I thought I was a pretty busy person, but I should have made the time.

It hurts that I won’t see many of my friends ever again. It hurts that I won’t be trash-talking them on the basketball court at Markin ever again. As strange as it sounds, it hurts to know I won’t be sitting in a classroom at Bradley or studying in the library ever again.

I won’t be laughing with my friends at some random gathering Bradley put on. I won’t be jaywalking across the crosswalk from Campustown. I won’t be president of the Advertising Club or Advertising Manager at The Scout ever again.

I know all those are pretty odd things, but I took it all for granted.

In the end, you should live for the moment. Forget about your test Friday, go hit up Crusens Thursday night! Companies don’t give a rat’s butt about your GPA.

So what if you’re tired? Just go hang at your friend’s place for the night. You don’t know when your next chance will be. I assumed I would hang out with some people by the end of this semester and now those are the people I will never see again.

I hope you don’t make the same mistakes I made. You only get one chance at college so you better make the most of it because you will regret it like heck if you don’t.

To my fellow Braves, my friends of the Hilltop, my Lydia’s living-spirits and the strangers asking for money in Campustown, stay classy and peace out.