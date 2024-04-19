Senior Column: The story so far

Photo courtesy of Rodrigo Perez

During my sophomore year, I had a roommate who was a senior.

He wasn’t around very often, but when I was able to catch a quick glimpse of him in between classes, he would tell me about all the tests, projects and presentations that he had coming up.

He would always talk about how “senior year really ramps up,” and how busy I would be when I got to that point.

I half believed him. Then, my junior year came rolling around and I started to feel the pressure. I started picking up more responsibilities at The Scout and tried to be as involved as I could with Braves Vision and Clutch Sports Media.

Needless to say, I’m much busier now.

As I write this sentence, I still have so much to do this week, with projects to complete and papers to write; it’s hard to focus on the past when you have so much work to do at the moment.

So, I decided to use this column as a way to step back and reflect on the past four years.

Like a majority of the senior class this year, I didn’t have a traditional high school graduation with the usual diplomas, black robes and the endless loop of “Pomp and Circumstance” playing in a crowded gym. Personally, I didn’t mind too much since I’m not a fan of crowds, but there didn’t really seem to be a satisfying ending to high school.

It was just over. Even when I committed to Bradley I, like a lot of the other first-year students in 2020, was forced to do a lot of my introductory course work online in dreaded Zoom sessions. With a remote schedule, I decided to stay back home for my freshman year.

It didn’t really feel like I actually started college until I made it on campus at the beginning of my sophomore year. Coming in, I didn’t know anyone, and my roommate wasn’t around that often, so I was desperate to meet new people. Luckily, I met a few at Clutch Sports Media.

The highlight of every weekend was driving to a local high school game and getting to broadcast it as a group. We were just a couple of college kids broadcasting high school sports every week, and it will be one of the things I’ll miss the most.

I’ll also miss the late night editing rounds at The Scout and the relationships I’ve formed with the rest of the staff. However, staying up late every Thursday night is something I won’t miss as much.

Heading into my last couple of weeks on the Hilltop, I was pretty stressed about finding a job and finding something to do after Bradley. I still am.

However, I am able to find some comfort in knowing that I’m not alone.

In the end, we’re all trying to find a way through at the end of our academic career, and simply knowing that others are also dealing with this situation is comforting. I know it will eventually all work out for everybody; we just got to hang in there.

At The Bradley Scout, I’m usually tasked with telling other people’s stories, so it’s not often that I get to write my own.

Thankfully, this one will have a satisfying ending.