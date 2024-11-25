Senior Column: What comes next? Tips for graduates facing the future

Henry Levy photo via The Scout archives

As I prepare to walk across the stage this December, I’m reminded that this milestone is just the beginning. For many of us graduating in the winter, there’s a sense of finality — but there’s also the recognition that others will soon follow in May.

Whether you’re graduating this semester or in the spring, the transition from college life to the “real world” can feel daunting, but it’s also an exciting time of growth and possibility.

What comes next after that final ceremony? Here are a few tips to help you navigate this exciting new chapter.

1. Embrace the transition

The sense of routine you’ve had for the past few years, with classes, exams and campus events, is about to change. That can be a bit intimidating, but trust me, it’s okay to feel uncertain. The key is to embrace the change — whether you’re taking your first steps into the professional world or taking a little more time to figure things out. Every path is different.

2. Start early, but don’t rush

It’s never too early to start preparing for the future. Begin looking into potential opportunities, whether that’s applying for jobs, internships or considering further education. There’s no rush to have it all figured out right away. Every experience teaches you something valuable and starting early gives you more time to explore different options.

3. Network, network, network

Networking is one of the most important tools for success. Take advantage of every opportunity to meet with alumni, attend industry events or connect with professionals on LinkedIn. Networking is about building long-term relationships, not just landing a job. The more people you connect with, the more chances you’ll have for guidance, support and new opportunities down the line.

4. Keep learning

Just because you’re walking across that stage doesn’t mean learning is over. The best professionals are those who never stop growing. Whether you’re enrolling in post-graduate courses, reading industry books or learning through real-world experience, keep investing in your personal and professional development. The world is constantly changing, and staying current is essential.

5. Be kind to yourself during the process

There will be moments of doubt, setbacks and tough days post-graduation. If you find yourself feeling uncertain about the future, take a breath. Give yourself time to adjust and know that your journey doesn’t need to be perfect. There will be challenges, but you have everything you need to handle them.

6. Balance work and life

As you move from academia to your career, don’t forget about balance. It’s easy to get caught up in the pressure of finding the perfect job or starting a career path, but remember to make time for yourself. Whether it’s going for a run, spending time with friends and family or taking up a new hobby, it’s important to maintain a balance that keeps you grounded and refreshed.

7. Stay true to your values

As you step into the next chapter, it’s easy to get caught up in the hustle of finding a job or meeting societal expectations, so remember why you chose your path in the first place. Stay true to your values, your passions and the things that make you unique. Success isn’t just about a title — it’s about staying aligned with what matters most to you.

8. Celebrate every milestone

Finally, no matter when you graduate, make sure to celebrate your achievements, big and small. Whether it’s landing your first interview, getting that offer letter or simply adjusting to a new routine, every step is a victory. Graduation is just one moment in time, so make sure to appreciate all the hard work that got you here.

Bradley has given you the foundation to succeed, but the adventure is just beginning. Embrace the unknown, trust the process and know that you are more than ready for whatever comes next.