Sewsation helps students bring old clothes back to life

Members of Sewsation in the Michel Student Center ready to repair students clothes.

Photo via Davis Kinch

Clothes are thrown away everyday as a result of the endless trend cycles, and consumerism only makes the problem worse. Sewsation Apparel Sustainability is a club that aims to combat this issue at the local level.

Sewsation was founded two years ago by current president, Diane Lewis. It was the result of a group project in which current members successfully hosted an event for their sustainability course.

The club’s mission is to bring awareness to the impacts of fast fashion and promote sustainability within the fashion industry.

“Sewsation is all about keeping garments out of landfills,” Isabella Villasenor, a junior public relations and advertising major and Sewsation treasurer, said. “We want to show people that there are alternatives to the fast fashion industry.”

The organization hosts a wide variety of events ranging from donation drives to clothing repairs. One such event is the eight-day dorm tour in which they are offering to repair students’ clothes from April 24 to May 1.

By repairing students’ clothes for free, the club is preventing them from throwing garments away, which reminds students to invest in the repair process before they go home for the summer.

“[We’re trying] to raise awareness about the environmental impact of fast fashion,” Villasenor said. “We want to create a culture of repair and rescue where people see clothes as valuable and worth taking care of. ”

Sewsation also provides knowledge on sustainable fashion and teaches people about sewing techniques.

“I’ve gained so much knowledge about sustainable fashion and sewing techniques,” Villasenor said. “I hope to gain more sewing skills and I also want to continue spreading awareness about the importance of sustainable fashion.