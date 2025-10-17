Sewsation brings its mission to Franklin Primary

Photo courtesy of sewsation.bradley on Instagram

Fast fashion is one of the most significant environmental problems of our time. It is the second largest consumer of water and accounts for 10 percent of global carbon emissions.

As more companies rely on quicker and cheaper methods of clothing production to keep up with constantly evolving trends, the problem is rapidly expanding.

Bradley’s Sewsation Apparel Sustainability Club is committed to educating students on clothing sustainability.

“[We’re] working to shift Peoria’s mindset from clothing waste to a repair-first culture, where garments are valued, cared for and reused,” Diane Lewis, Sewsation president and a junior nutrition and dietetics major, said. “Our goal is to make repairing clothes a normal, everyday habit rather than an afterthought.”

In an effort to grow its cause, the Sewsation Club launched an after-school program at Franklin Primary School in early September to conduct lessons on basic sewing skills and sustainability practices, all while maintaining a positive atmosphere.

Sewsation members meet with students every Monday for one hour, providing a structured but approachable way to learn beginner-friendly sewing techniques.

“The first day, we taught them how to sew buttons and hand-sewing skills. Now, we’ve been transitioning them into using machines, and they are very excited to use the machines,” junior history and art history major Leila Tafarroji said. “I think they’re really enjoying it.”

Teaching younger students these skills will benefit them in the long run.

“The bigger purpose is to help shape long-term habits; if kids grow up learning that repair is valuable, they are more likely to carry that mindset to adulthood,” Lewis said.

By the end of their lessons, they will have a finished product they can reflect on and be proud of.

“Diane had this idea for them to make these kinds of mitts that attach to whiteboards so that teachers can clean them off, including a little pouch to put markers in,” Tafarroji said.

Sewsation is dedicated to its mission and plans to continue building excitement for its program, potentially branching out to more nearby schools.

“Our long-term hope is that this after-school program can serve as a model that other schools in the district—and even beyond—could adopt,” Lewis said.

Community involvement also plays a significant role in the success of their cause. Last year, Sewsation worked with the Peoria County Sustainability and Resource Conservation, the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) and Bradley athletics, hosting events like Sustainability Nights.

The OLLI members have taken this collaboration a step further by donating tools such as sewing machines and other supplies. Donations like these support Sewsation’s work with students.

Sewsation also hosts Fix-it Fridays in the student center, with dates posted in each residence hall. Students may bring in garments for free repairs and have the opportunity to learn basic sewing skills.

They also share “Sewsation Education” every Wednesday on Instagram, providing students and staff the chance to learn new and practical ways to care for their clothing.

More about Sewsation’s mission and future events can be found on their Instagram.