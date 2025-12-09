The Bradley Scout

Silly rabbit, Trix are for college kids!

The Cereal Club gathers for their Christmas event. Photo courtesy of Kimberly Strathman.

Once a long-told legend, now a reality, the Cereal Club has made its official return to campus.

The Cereal Club was something prospective Bradley students heard whispers of during their tours, but they were left wondering what happened or where it could be found with little to no answers – until now.

In November, sophomore kinesiology and health science major Kimberly Strathman decided to revive the club after it was officially suspended. Strathman now acts as the Cereal Club president.

“I think it was one of those ‘Bradley legends’ that tour guides would talk about even though it no longer existed,” she said. “But now, one of the tour guides actually went to a couple of our events, and she mentioned [she is] glad there’s actually a true Cereal Club.”

The club was founded in 2016 and enjoyed strong growth until its popularity declined, leaving too few members to sustain its legacy. When Strathman was in the process of bringing the Cereal Club back, an additional obstacle arose: ensuring proper food safety and preparation. However, Strathman found an easy solution to the issue.

“We ask that people bring their own bowls, but even then, I still provide plastic bowls in case anyone doesn’t have one or they forget, and we provide plastic spoons,” the club president said.

Strathman strives to keep a sense of freedom and flexibility within the club, maintaining a “come if you can, for as long as you want” mentality.

“There’s really just a lot of freedom in what people want to do with the club,” Strathman said. “It’s a time for people to get with their friends, try new cereal and just enjoy time together.”

The Cereal Club currently meets twice a month in the Garrett Center and occasionally hosts themed meetings, such as their Christmas event on Dec. 6. The event included holiday crafts alongside the ever-present cereal, and attendees were encouraged to show their festive spirit by wearing their favorite holiday gear.

Plenty more fun and festive events will be held throughout the semester, with the next in line being a Valentine’s Day event on Feb. 7. There, students can expect to see Valentine’s themed cereal, bingo and card making.

To learn more about the Cereal Club or find the next event, visit @bradley_cereal_club on Instagram or keep an eye out for their flyers around campus.