Singing, dancing and science: Bradley’s Got Talent

The Bradley’s Got Talent event had a full room and a full Zoom call for the show. Screenshot via Hernan Gutierrez.

Performers appeared on stage wearing everything from purple bandanas to lab coats to ripped pants at this year’s Bradley’s Got Talent, which took place on Saturday, March 27.

The event was hosted both in-person and virtually, with over 100 viewers tuning in over Zoom. After the night’s seven acts had concluded, both the physical and virtual audience voted for their favorite acts online.

Participants demonstrated a wide range of talents including comedy, singing, dancing and a multi-talent act extravaganza.

A six-person group called “The Geisert Gang” won first place and took home a Nintendo Switch. They dubbed their act an “extravaganza,” which started with juggling, acrobatics, a fiery mixed martial arts demonstration and a science experiment.

The Geisert Gang consisted of Joey McConnell, a freshman mechanical engineering, Matt Dunn, a junior biomedical engineering major, Wyatt Dojutrek, sophomore sports communication major, Katie Stigler, a junior human resources major, Nate Mykytiuk, a senior biochemistry major and Claudio Debon, graduate business student.

The act was a work in progress up until the last minute, according to DeBon.

“We made changes until 30 minutes before the show,” said DeBon. “We were really nervous, but it turned out really well. I’m really excited. The group did great. I appreciate them all and I’m glad we were able to do this.”

For the Geisert Gang, it was more than just performing for the night that made it special.

“Seeing the joy on [our seniors’] faces when it was announced that they won — it made my day to see them that happy,” said Dojutrek. “They deserve something in a semester that’s been anything but good.”

One of the hosts, sophomore Makayla Horn, commented on the difference in the atmosphere between virtual and in-person events.

“Having events virtual for a while was definitely a bummer,” Horn, accounting and management information systems double major, said. “You don’t get that in-person rush when it comes to being on the day-of of the event. Seeing it all play out was super exciting and I’m glad it came together well.”

The co-host of the event was junior Ben Reitmeier, and he said it was incredible to have a sense of normalcy back.

“I’m so happy with how it went,” Reitmeier, history and political science double major, said. “I was so excited by the numbers we got, not only [virtually] but in-person. People were really having fun, so it was great.”

Sophomore music entertainment industry major Andrea Martinez claimed second place with a cover of “Bound to You” by Christina Aguilera.

“It actually has been a really, really long time since I’ve performed,” Martinez said. “But every time I do perform, it almost feels like a weight is lifted off my shoulders. It feels like with my voice, I’m flying. It feels like flying away — like I get to perform for people again. It’s very fulfilling.”

