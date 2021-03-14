Slowly but surely: Campus increases in-person services to students

The Cullom-Davis Library had to remove soft furniture and limit any group studying during the pandemic. Photo via Scout archive

After Bradley loosened their restrictions, places such as the Cullom-Davis Library and Shea Stadium have been changing to allow more students to gather.

The Cullom-Davis Library

The library was a popular spot for students to study before the pandemic, but due to new restrictions, it closes at 10 p.m. Additionally, much of the furniture was removed as a way to reduce the number of students in the library at a time.

However, this past Sunday, some of the cloth furniture was returned to its pre-COVID-19 locations so students could make use of more study spaces.

Todd Spires, executive director of the library, said the university’s public relations department requested them to do so, and the library staff was fine with pulling out some of the furniture.

“We are librarians, so we believe in research, and recent research has shown that the virus isn’t as transmittable via physical surfaces, but the real concern is still via the air,” Spires said. “We felt as long as physical distancing and mask-wearing was maintained that the library would not become a place to spread the virus.”

Another possible change that could occur is the increase of library hours in the future for students, which was brought up by Jossie Ward, the chairperson of academic affairs in the student senate.

With classes running late into the evening, Ward said that most students who live in the dorms or shared living quarters may need a quiet workspace such as the library to get work done. She also mentioned that students might not have access to a desktop or a computer feature that is necessary for a project, which might require them to work late at the library.

“Having increased library hours is important, as students still pay for library usage,” Ward said. “If the university is still collecting part of our tuition under the guise of building usage, students should not be limited to the same hours as the public.”

Shea Stadium attendance

Students are now allowed to watch soccer games in Shea Stadium, starting March 9. The only difference is that each student will sit socially distanced while enjoying the game.

With 450 seats in total available at the stadium, first priority will be given to the athlete pass list and 97 seats are reserved for Bradley students.

Bobby Parker, associate athletic director, was part of the committee that discussed the possibility of something like this happening since January with local health officials, the Missouri Valley Conference COVID-19 working group, the athletics department and the Division of Student Affairs.

“We will still be following all the CDC guidelines, but this is also an opportunity for students to get out and enjoy their time in a safe manner,” Parker said.

Currently, all of Illinois is in phase four, allowing businesses to operate under suggested guidelines. Outdoor sporting events are allowed with only 20 percent capacity with indoor recreations operation at 50 percent capacity.