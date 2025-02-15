Spanish Club helps students craft up some love this Valentine’s

Image of Cupid’s Craft Night. Photo via Bradley Spanish Club Instagram

In this day and age, buying a gift from the store for Valentine’s Day can seem like the obvious solution, so a little bit of effort can go a long way. On Monday, Bradley’s Spanish Club hosted Cupid’s Craft Night to provide students with a space to do just that.

The club provided a variety of plastic flowers, ties and parchment paper so attendees could make their ideal bouquet. If that didn’t suit their fancy, there were also beads for bracelet making and a rainbow’s worth of construction paper and markers.

Unlike most Spanish Club events, the crafting event had less to do with the cultures of Spanish-speaking countries and more with providing something unique for attendees.

“We’re just coming up with different types of ideas. You know, something unique that’s not been shown on campus yet … not just the traditional valentine,” Alejandro Paliero, Spanish Club president and a junior business management major, said.

The organization’s vice president, Israel Lozano, shared a similar sentiment.

“It’d be kind of hard to have a whole Spanish Club kind of thing towards it, so we just kind of wanted something cute and fun to do,” Lozano, a junior entrepreneurship and marketing major, said.

Many attendees, including Annette Oppe and Madison Kastning, both freshman nursing majors, found the event enjoyable.

“I like the flower making and the cards; I like the music too,” Oppe said.

“My favorite part was probably the bouquet making. I really like doing that and then knowing more songs than Annette did,” Kastning added, referring to the many Spanish songs that played throughout the event.

The most important announcement of the night was the addition of the new event coordinator co-chair, Leilani Coscio. The organization is still searching for people to fill the treasurer co-chair position and the marketing co-chair position, as the club was refounded this year.

“[Coscio] showed great passion towards the club and had a lot of enthusiasm to help out with any work,” Paliero said. “People can obtain leadership positions in Spanish Club by dedicating time to the club and by demonstrating a desire to help plan out what goes behind the scenes.”

More information about the Spanish Club can be found on its Instagram.