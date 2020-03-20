Spring concert canceled, along with all other ACBU events

All ACBU events, including the spring “Recess at RenCo” concert featuring Walk the Moon and Krewella, is canceled as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak and will not be rescheduled.

The concert was originally scheduled on April 4 at the Renaissance Coliseum and was expected to bring in thousands of community members and students.

Bradley’s Got Talent, ACBU’s talent show set to start auditions March 28, was another major event canceled for the organization.

ACBU president and junior public relations major Ian Fournie released a statement on the organization’s social media platforms on Monday.

“We understand the disappointment this may cause and are working to create solutions that are best for the Bradley community,” Fournie said.

Students who purchased tickets through Ticketmaster or the Bradley Ticket Office using a credit or debit card can expect a refund on their statement by the beginning of next week.

Any questions or issues with refunds should be directed to the Student Activities Office at 309-677-3050.