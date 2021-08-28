State mandate requires COVID-19 vaccine for students and employees in higher education

Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced today that the state of Illinois will require all higher education employees and students to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. This means Bradley will now require the vaccine for all students, faculty and staff, according to an email sent by the Office of the President today.

Effective Sept. 5, students and employees will need to have had the first dose of a two-dose vaccine series, such as the Pfizer or Moderna, or a single dose vaccine, such as the Johnson & Johnson.

Those who are unable to receive the vaccine by Sept. 5 will be included in the university’s weekly testing protocols.

According to the “Hilltop Happenings” email sent earlier today, Bradley will be offering the Moderna and/or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine until Sept. 3. Students can sign up here. There are also several off-campus locations that offer the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

Today’s email, signed by University President Stephen Standifird, also mentioned Bradley’s vaccination statistics. More than 65% of students have confirmed they are fully vaccinated and over 47% of faculty and staff have submitted their vaccine information.

“Our students continue to show significant leadership in how they have responded to the pandemic,” the email said. “To our students, a most sincere thank you.”

Students can submit their vaccination status through covid19symptoms@bradley.edu or by visiting Bradley Health Services. Employees can report by emailing covidvaccines@bradley.edu or going to Human Resources.

Starting tomorrow, the COVID-19 dashboard will now include vaccination data.