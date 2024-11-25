Student Advocates United: Giving a voice to those who need to be heard

Student Advocates United logo. Image via Student Avocates United Instagram

Feeling underrepresented in college can be isolating, especially when other communities receive more support. Last year, a group of students on campus decided that these social issues needed to be addressed and created Student Advocates United (SAU).

SAU is a club at Bradley dedicated to combating social justice issues that impact students on campus. Many students have needs and concerns the school doesn’t have an answer to, so SAU aims to help students navigate social and campus life.

“I joined [SAU] because I wanted to make a difference on campus while applying the knowledge that I gained in classes. I like that I can use on-campus resources to address [certain] issues here,” Sophia Rose, SAU president and a junior social work major, said. “There is so much need across campus that goes unnoticed.”

Rose became president of SAU this year because of her passion for working on social change. Alongside Vice President Abryonna Dipini, a junior social work major, Rose has expressed gratitude for their leadership positions, knowing their work won’t go unnoticed.

“I have the opportunity to play a significant role in creating the changes I want to see at Bradley,” Dipini said. “The leadership experience, combined with planning and executing events, is something I know will stay with me long after graduation.”

“Since I joined, one of our most notable accomplishments was hosting an event that addressed and clarified some misinformation about the counseling services on campus,” Dipini said, referring to a panel discussion.

SAU’s goal is to shed light on underrepresented communities at Bradley. The organization previously collaborated with nutrition and dietetics students to discuss the dining services and dietary restrictions on campus. With their collaboration, students can have their voices heard concerning issues that are often overlooked.

“The best part [of being president] is seeing our ideas come to life, especially when our collaborations are requested and help other people,” Rose said.

SAU is an open-minded club that welcomes all majors. Meetings are hosted every other Monday but are expected to change availability next semester so more people can attend.

“There is no sense of judgment [in SAU]. Everyone is incredibly understanding and like-minded, which makes being part of the group enjoyable and rewarding,” Dipini said.