Student body officer results announced: Bravery of ‘Change ticket’ is elected

The results of the student body officer elections were announced from a rooftop with yard inflatables in the audience on April 7.

The vice president for student affairs, Nathan Thomas, enlisted the help of his family, who made posters, for the video announcement of next academic year’s student body officers. The results were posted on the Student Senate’s Facebook page.

Emma Hoyhtya was elected as the student body president with 550 votes against Robert White’s 392 votes; Ellie Hawkins was elected as the chief of staff with 493 votes against 389 votes for Karen Fragoso; David Daye was elected as the speaker of assembly with 523 votes over 376 votes for B. Kherallah; and Brandy Wayne was elected as the director of administration with 537 votes over Emmanuel Agyemang’s 307 votes.

The number of abstentions and the percentage of votes were not released.

The winners all ran on the “Bravery of Change” ticket and posted on their Facebook page leading up to the election about what they supported. These initiatives include a greener campus, increased attendance at sporting events, support for first-generation students and recognizing diversity.

Hoyhtya, a sophomore management and leadership major, said she is thankful to have been elected president.

“I have a deep love for people and that’s why I’m passionate about this position, and whether or not you voted for me or anyone else that was elected I appreciate you and your opinions,” Hoyhtya said.

Wayne, a sophomore computer information systems and political science double major, said she was counting down the hours until the results were announced.

“Up until 3:30 p.m., I played every scenario in my head with my ticket,” Wayne said. “We tried not to give each other heart attacks. The moment I found out I got it, I screamed. I screamed from the top of my lungs, pumped my fist in the air and laughed because I didn’t believe it.”

Hoyhtya said winning as a ticket was a rewarding experience, as Wayne, Daye and Hawkins are her friends and people she trusts.

Their next steps are to attend and plan meetings to start their transition period over the coming months. Even though they are off-campus, they want to fill senator seats and elect chairpeople to fill the cabinet.

“This will include helping projects finish up from the current academic year and preparing for the changes being made for next year,” Hoyhtya said.

Wayne’s said her goal is to build a bridge between the university and the student body through the Student Senate.

“I have so much passion to do so much for the school that I know by the end of fall semester more people will know what we stand for,” Wayne said. “In our individual positions, we each have goals for ourselves and for the Student Senate.”

One of Hoyhtya’s promises as student body president is to listen and act whenever possible.

“I’m not perfect and I will make mistakes, but in all, I just can’t wait to grow alongside everyone that steps onto Bradley’s campus,” Hoyhtya said.