Student Senate speaks to the public, discusses service week

Photo of the Senate meeting. Image via Davis Kinch.

Bradley Student Senate held a general assembly on Monday evening to speak to the public and go over plans for a service week involving numerous organizations on campus.

“We want to give those organizations a platform for all the good deeds they do around the community,” Adalia Yeung, student body president and a junior political science and journalism major, said. “We’ve made contact with a few of our organizations, and we will be speaking later this week about what the logistics of that would look like.”

While the logistics of the service week are still in the works, the overall goal is to give students the chance to take part in fun events while being able to give back to the community.

“We want to make sure it’s a good feel-around thing for everybody,” Yeung said. “We’re going to do fun events that students can participate in [while helping] the community, that’s the biggest idea.”

Aside from discussing the upcoming service week, the Senate reiterated its overall goal of making sure they listen to concerns from the public.

The Senate stated they encourage anyone to reach out to them, attend general assemblies and participate in any events they host.

Student Senate will be making regular updates on its Instagram with any additional information on their projects.