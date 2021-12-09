 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Student stabbed at off-campus gathering

By Larry Larson - Managing Editor on December 8, 2021

Early Wednesday morning, Bradley University Police and Peoria Police responded to a person stabbed at the 1700 block of W. Callender Ave. The victim was a student, and was transported to OSF St. Francis Hospital with minor injuries. 

According to a Community Advisory Alert sent to the Bradley community on Wednesday morning, the incident occurred at approximately 3:33 a.m, near the intersection of W. Callender and N. Cooper. 

“The incident occurred at an off-campus gathering and does not appear to have been random,” the advisory said. 

An investigation is ongoing. 

This story is developing and will be updated as more details become available. 

