Student support services to aid your college journey

Cullom-Davis Library and students heading to class.

Photo by William Craine.

With the school year starting, it can be easy to feel overwhelmed by assignments, events and personal obligations. If you’re new to Bradley, the Academic Success Center and Student Support Services both provide vital resources to help make the transition to college smoother.

The Academic Success Center is located on the third floor of the Cullom-Davis Library. While hours do not apply for every area of the center, the main department is open Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Sitting down to study can be daunting, but the academic coaching offered by the Academic Success Center can combat this. The center facilitates meetings between students and professional academic coaches. The coaches work to identify what hinders students from succeeding and provide resources and advice on how to improve. These habits can be reinforced by workshops held in room 308. Registration is required, but the lectures provide a direction and advice that keeps students on track.

The center also offers a variety of tutoring options covering specific classes to general subjects.

The Writing Center in rooms 311 and 312 provides tutors to assist with writing of any subject through email, virtual or in-person meetings.

The Math Success Center also provides tutoring and resources to help students get a better grasp of math. For those who prefer groups, Supplemental Instruction (SI) provides weekly study sessions for specific classes with peers. Students can combine their notes and freely ask questions.

Student Support Services, which can be accessed through Sisson Hall or email, assists students through emergencies, leave of absences and withdrawing from classes. Students may be required to provide the appropriate documentation.

Additionally, students facing discrimination or sexual misconduct can utilize Student Support Services for access to appropriate resources.



