Students de-stress from midterms with Bob Ross painting tutorials

Student painting at the Bob Ross Paint Night. Photo via Lindsay Warfel

During the second annual Bob Ross Paint Night, students enjoyed an evening of painting landscapes full of “happy little” trees and clouds.

Ross was a painter who starred in the PBS TV series “The Joy of Painting.” He became a cultural icon, known for his friendly demeanor, iconic afro and explanations capable of helping anyone, regardless of their painting skill.

Though he died in 1995, his influence has lived on. Ross’ videos have millions of views on YouTube and his name is well-known to painters and non-painters alike.

Artwork by Milo Hayashi. Photo via Micah Weidner

The event provided Braves an opportunity to relax and unwind during an intense part of the semester.

“We just wanted to have a de-stress event for students, especially since it’s midterm season,” Alexis Oliver, president of the organizations and senior psychology major, said.

The clubs provided all the tools students needed, including canvases, paint and an assortment of brushes.

The painting night attracted everyone regardless of background, from people who regularly paint to beginners.

“It was my second time ever painting and I think I did OK,” Milo Hayashi said.

Student artwork with Bigfoot. Photo via Micah Weidner

Some students took creative liberties with their art, switching colors or focusing more on the sky and grass. One person even added Bigfoot into their painting.



“It went well. We had a good turnout,” Lindsay Warfel, Psi Chi and Psych Club public relations officer and senior psychology major, said. “People had fun, and that was the goal.”