Fraternities spread sexual assault awareness

Teal is the color associated with International Sexual Assault Awareness month. Screenshot by Olivia Metz

The campus turns teal as April is International Sexual Assault Awareness month, and campus organizations are educating students on the topic.

On Friday, April 2 Sigma Lambda Beta and Alpha Psi Lambda fraternities of Bradley hosted a presentation to spread awareness about the effects of sexual assault and harassment on individuals, statistics of assault, characteristics of sexual assault and how to help survivors.



The presenters began by reading scenarios to the audience to identify assault in the early detection stages. The scenarios ranged from parties with friends to romantic relationships.



The presentation went on to explain statistics regarding sexual assault. According to the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network (RAINN), in 93 percent of reported assaults, the perpetrator has been an acquaintance of the victim.



“It can happen anywhere … It can happen with a group of friends, it can happen with family, it can happen at college, a random person,” said Jocelyn Santos, a junior criminology and social work double major and member of Alpha Psi Lambda.



According to RAINN, one in five women and one in 38 men experience rape at some point in their lives. One in four girls and one in 13 boys under 18 experience sexual abuse.



The speakers defined boundaries and consent in respectful relationships. They explained what does and does not qualify as consent and how consent can be revoked before and during relations.



The presentation featured a photo of the “What Were You Wearing?” exhibit for the audience to discuss. The exhibit, located in St. George, Utah, is a clothing and awareness display from sexual assault and rape survivors. It is used to show the harmful effects of victim-blaming on survivors, a rebuttal against those who blame clothing on assaults and those who do not believe a victim’s stories are real.



“Sexual assault is real, it’s very real,” said Jose Valenzuela, junior international business, economics and Spanish major and member of Sigma Lambda Beta. “It happens and it encompasses more than what people generally think.”



The speakers briefed the audience on the #97percent movement on TikTok, a modern #MeToo movement for teenagers and young adult media users to educate people and talk about their experiences being a part of the 97 percent of the female population who have been sexually harassed.



Some videos under the hashtag discuss blatant harassment as well as what harassment victims went through without recognizing it at the time. Other videos focus on how they deal with harassment publicly, promoting self-defense tools that have assisted in keeping them safer or how harassment has become normalized in society.



The speakers went into depth on the four degrees of sexual assault being defined by Illinois as use of force, a victim unknowingly giving consent, a family member of the victim and victim being under 18 or the accused being over 17 and the victim is a minor. Also explained were the legal repercussions for those found guilty.

The speakers ended the workshop by reviewing simple prevention steps that individuals can take to assist the community: Admit that sexual assault happens in the community, understand that assault affects all persons and not only the victim, be conscious of others and yourself and don’t be a bystander.

For resources, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline: Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network

1-800-656-HOPE or go on their website. For support on campus, contact Student Support Services for Anne Hollis, the executive director and Title IX deputy at (309) 677-3658 or email, ahollis@bradley.edu