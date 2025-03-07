Students make ice cream from scratch with Sigma Lambda Beta

Sigma Lambda Beta brothers run the ice cream table. Photo by Scarlett Rose Binder.

Ben and Jerry aren’t the only guys who know how to make good ice cream. At Bradley, Sigma Lambda Beta (SLB) has the inside scoop.

SLB brothers invited students to join them on Tuesday in learning how to make homemade ice cream.

The Latino-based multicultural fraternity seeks to better the community by nurturing a dynamic, value-based environment. The goal in hosting DIY Ice Cream was simply to bring students together.

Vice President Anthony Guzman takes credit for the idea.

“Honestly, I thought back to elementary school,” Guzman, a junior psychology major, said. “When I was in elementary, we got to do this, and it was a fond memory. I think it’s good for college students to go back to those memories.”

The event revealed that anyone can make homemade ice cream. All you need are ziplock bags (one pint-sized and one gallon-sized), crushed ice, half-and-half, salt, sugar and vanilla extract.

“You get the sugar, the half-and-half of course, and then the vanilla extract, and you put all that in the little bag,” Nathan Morales, SLB president, said. “Then, you put the little bag in the big bag, and you start shaking it around a lot.”

Once the process was complete, attendees enjoyed their self-made treat. Students like Alyssa Garcia, a senior nursing major, appreciated the innovative activity to sweeten up the weeknight.

“I thought it was fun,” Garcia said. “It was something new that I haven’t seen on campus before.”

Looking ahead, SLB plans to host more social events like DIY Ice Cream in support of building community, but another prominent goal this semester is challenging toxic masculinity.

“One of the bigger things that we’ve been promoting is dismantling masculinity and things like that because a lot of men think that masculinity means just being tough and not emotional,” Morales, a junior construction management major, said. “It’s okay to show your feelings. It’s okay to be on the more sensitive side.”

You can keep up with SLB as the brothers pursue their goals here.