Students mourn the loss of Cameron Paul

Photo of Cameron Paul from gchsoccer on Instagram.

The passing of Cameron Paul was an unexpected tragedy.

At 21, Paul was a junior media production student who took the opportunity to spend a semester studying in Los Angeles with other Braves. It was there that he passed on April 22.

For three days, campus flags flew at half-staff in his honor. Although the flags have returned to full height, those who knew Paul continue to honor his memory in their own ways.

“Cameron was many things. He was a visionary, an artist, a devoted Christian, a great friend and an amazing human being. He was the most genuine soul I’ve ever met,” Christian Pedersen, a junior animation major, said. “He never failed to make you laugh, and he made friends effortlessly. Cam was the strongest person I knew. He was unwavering in his faith, and he was always trying to better himself, not just physically and spiritually, but also morally. He tried to be the best person he could possibly be, and it truly inspired me to be better as well. I wouldn’t be where I am today without him.”

Pedersen spent the past three years as Paul’s roommate. The pair also worked together in Bradley’s short film-making club, Hilltop Films, with Pedersen as vice president of the organization and Paul as head editor.

“Throughout all that time we were together, we never fought, he never got angry, and our friendship only got better with time,” Pedersen said. “I’m proud to say that he became a brother of mine, and there will never be another person quite like Cameron. He really was one of a kind.”

Paul was an essential part of bringing projects like “Remnants of You,” “Before You Go,” “Before You Move On” and “Nocturnal” to life – the last of which won the People’s Choice Award at the Big Picture Peoria Film Festival in November. Throughout the process, he worked closely with other club members like Olivia Williams and Daniel Carcamo.

“Cameron Paul was an incredible man, talented filmmaker, loyal friend, passionate Christian and so much more. He lit up a room with his sweet smile and funny jokes. His passing has crushed me, but I hope to make him proud by continuing to make films in his honor,” Williams said.

“He taught me so much not only with the short films we made together, but by answering questions I had about God. He would share funny videos with me every day while he studied in Hollywood, sometimes with no context, but it always made me laugh,” she continued. “We shared deep conversations, the same interest in filmmaking, inside jokes and more. I remember while we were filming together with Hilltop Films and we had to be quiet while the camera was rolling, he would always be doing a goofy dance or making faces trying to get everyone to laugh or break character. I loved when he shared pictures and videos to our group chat to show us what he was doing out in LA. I miss him every day, and I will remember him forever. I just know he is up there making everyone laugh in heaven.”

Christian Pedersen and Cameron Paul direct a short film. Photo from hilltopfilms on Instagram.

Williams isn’t the only one who remembers Paul for his humor, kindness and faith.

“Cameron was one of the kindest and funniest people I have ever met. I swear he could light up a room with just one of his jokes,” Carcamo said. “He was always so calm and collected, while at the same time so full of energy and life. And don’t even get me started on how talented he was, his camera and editing skills were some of the best I’ve seen, and our work in Hilltop Films would not have been the same without him. Cameron was full of love, for his friends, his family, and for God. He was a great man, and if I can be happy about anything right now, I’m happy that he was loved and that he was never alone, and that he’ll have people who will miss him forever.”

Reflecting on his own memories of his roommate, Pedersen also shared a list of Paul’s favorite things. It included movies (“La Land Land,” “Interstellar” and “Oppenheimer”), music (Michael Jackson, Radiohead, Coldplay and Daft Punk), video games (Minecraft and Fortnite), soccer (Liverpool), filmmaking, writing, Cru, Bible study and more.

Cru is another organization Paul was active in, dedicated to connecting people to Jesus Christ.

Photo of Cameron Paul from realcrupeoria on Instagram.

As the community continues to mourn this loss, counseling services are available at (309) 677-2700 or after hours at (309) 677-3200.

“Throughout his 21 years, Cameron left an unforgettable mark on all those who knew him. He was the best person I’ve ever known, he will continue to inspire me with everything that I do going forward,” Pederson said. “I’ll never forget the impact he’s had on my life. Thank you Cam, for everything.”