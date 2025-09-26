The Agency: Encouraging creativity and opening new doors

Photo by Sara Erlichman.

Advertising and public relations can be applied to anything.

Whether you’re in a communication, business or even STEM field, advertising and public relations is involved.

The Agency, a new club on Bradley’s campus, strives to bring students from all areas to learn about opportunities in public relations and how it can apply to their field.

“Public relations and advertising is an important communication field and skill set to develop,” Sara Erlichman, assistant professor of communication, said. “It’s directly related to framing messaging, interpersonal relationships and communicating with audiences … any industry you want to go into.”

The Agency had existed at Bradley prior to the pandemic, which eventually led to the organization’s collapse.

Erlichman and Assistant Professor of Advertising and Public Relations Christopher Marsh worked to bring this organization back to campus.

“We had an agency at my previous institution and Bradley used to have one, so I decided it’d be great to bring it back,” Erlichman said. “I got to see the benefits and the value of The Agency; every one of our students landed jobs before they graduated.”

The Agency has wasted no time developing into the organization it strives to be. On Sept. 29, the group will officially have its executive board for the semester and begin laying the groundwork for how it will operate.

Once the structure of The Agency is determined, what the organization does next will be entirely up to the students involved as they set their goals for the semester.

“It’s whatever the students want to do … and [Dr. Erlichman and I] are just there to say ‘how can we help?’” Marsh said. “It really is, to a large degree, student-driven.”

Several students have already expressed interest in being involved with The Agency, with some even running for positions on its executive board.

Those who have already gotten involved feel optimistic about what they could gain from being part of The Agency and look forward to the experiences they’ll get.

“It’s a great opportunity to be a part of something that’s being rebuilt,” Karalyn White, sophomore advertising and public relations major, said. “It’s a supportive community, and you can explore new ideas and try new things without worrying about being graded on it.”

The Agency will be looking to grow as the semester continues and all students are encouraged to get involved.

“Advertising and PR people are some of the happiest people in the world,” Marsh said. “Come to The Agency, it’s nothing but fun.”