The art department creatively adapts to new circumstances

Students are out of art studio spaces or socially distanced. Photo by Kayla Johnson.

Art is typically thought of as an interactive experience. However, with the COVID-19 pandemic, “interactive” takes on a new meaning.

Bradley’s art department has had to make several changes to its curriculum in order to keep classes engaging amidst restrictions. When it came down to choosing which classes would be conducted online or in-person, there were two factors, according to Gary Will, chairperson of the department of art and design.

“First of all, at the discretion of the instructor,” Will said in an email. “They were allowed to choose how they wanted to teach their courses. The deciding factors were health and safety of themselves and the students, and secondly, if their particular course could be taught remotely or only face to face.” Will said

If courses could not be delivered remotely, Will said the department switched them to the spring semester. He noted the transition to virtual learning has had its disadvantages for programs that include in-person contact, collaborations, group discussions and critiques.

“They require demonstrations of techniques and skills, working with tactile materials, using specific lighting and environmental conditions etc,” Will said. “Depending on the particular concentration or discipline, some have been more successful than others when they have been delivered remotely.”

Because of the two-week quarantine period in September, some professors who had classes in-person had to switch to online and found innovative ways to keep their students engaged.

For Heather Brammier, professor of art, her students submitted art on Canvas after classes went online for two weeks. Brammier would display techniques on a printed out version of students’ work.

“This was a new approach for me, and I found it rewarding because I could praise the strengths of each student’s drawing while making suggestions for taking it to the professional level,” Brammeier said.

Additionally, Brammeier has utilized a large-scale mural project on an abandoned building in Peoria’s warehouse district for her painting classes. She chose a building with a lot of wall space on the side and the back of the building, while students were socially distanced.

“There are remote learners in the class, too, and they are designing murals for potential future projects. I get students started on site, and then Zoom on my phone or laptop with the remote students. Sometimes this means setting up a painting demonstration area in the parking lot, or sitting in my car to teach.” Brammeier said.

Classes are socially distant or online, art department not excluded. Photo provided by Heather Brammeier.

Senior psychology major Victor Miller is taking an art history class this semester, which has not needed to adjust, but his lithography basics class has.

“The online art courses have been much different than the in-person classes for sure,” Miller said. “My basic Lithography class, which is normally in a studio with lots of time to work, is much different. I believe that in-person classes would be much better for any art class that is based in the studio.”

Additionally, some students feel that the instruction for online courses is much more complicated.

“Online art courses have been very challenging,” Emma Peterwas, a senior photography major, said. “I feel in-person is a much better learning experience because the professor teaches the material, has us do tutorials and makes sure we understand. Right now, we are just told what we need to do and expected to understand.”

Most of all, Miller and Peterwas miss the atmosphere of being creative around others and having access to the building.

Students are working out of the traditional creative environment. Photo provided by Heather Brammeier.

“I miss being in the studio and just being in a creative environment, around others who are putting the same amount of time and effort into their work as I am,” Miller said. “It encourages me to work even harder when I see others doing the same.”

For Peterwas, it is the social connections that are significant to her.

“I miss being able to communicate with my peers and being taught material,” Peterwas said. “I also miss having access to materials that I am no longer able to such as other camera lenses, printers, the lighting studio and much more.”

Although he has expressed that times are tough right now, Will is satisfied with how the department and students have handled the circumstances.

“I doubt much will change until there is a vaccine, but I think the department of art and design, and especially our students, have persevered and done an outstanding job at getting where we are today,” Will said.