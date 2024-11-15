The art of influence in leadership: Leading with a smile

Dr. Candace Esken recommending the self-help book “How to Win Friends and Influence People” by Dale Carnegie. Photo via Scarlett Rose Binder

In the professional realm, students are often encouraged to think about hard skills — specific, teachable abilities that are necessary to excel in a job. However, soft skills are just as crucial.

Bradley professor Candace Esken led an eye-opening discussion on the art of influence in leadership, promoting the importance and effects of soft skills in the workplace.

Esken, who teaches management and leadership courses, joined Phi Chi Theta, Bradley’s professional business fraternity, for the event.

“The event was held to encourage Bradley University students to get a real sense of the art of leadership,” Joseph Traskaski, a junior marketing and business management double major, said. “Everyone has a belief about how to influence people, but we went into how to influence people in a professional setting successfully.”

When entering the job world post-grad, it can be easy to forget that one’s character is just as important as their accomplishments. Cultivating good character may be the best way to become successful, which was one of the main themes Esken introduced.

“It sounds superficial, but one of the biggest ways to accomplish your goals at work is getting people to like you,” Esken said.

Esken says that concept is easier said than done, which is why she recommended the self-help book “How to Win Friends and Influence People” by Dale Carnegie. The book’s content relays pointers on becoming truly influential.

“It was highly beneficial because it highlighted the importance of building relationships, resolving conflicts and finding common ground to foster connection and cooperation, which can be difficult to learn and implement as new leaders,” Megan Gahan, a senior management and leadership major, said.

This information doesn’t just apply to professional settings.

“Many of the principles carry over into your daily life,” Traskaski said. “An example would be just to smile and be open to conversation; when you smile, you’re opening yourself up to people and making them want to talk to you.”

Simple acts like smiling, staying positive and lifting others up constitute the core of “How to Win Friends and Influence People.”

“A lot of this is common sense, right? But it’s actually very difficult,” Esken said. “Think about how you can use these little things. I promise you guys, it works.”