The clubs of Bradley University

With a new school year approaching, many new and old faces will be returning to campus in the fall looking to reunite or join one of the many clubs that Bradley has to offer.

Deciding which club to join can be a little tricky at times depending on your schedule and interests. However, there are many different choices for clubs on campus — over 200 including Greek life — so here are just a few that may be of interest.

Cosplay College

At the start of the 2021 school year, multiple students dressed in Spider-Man costumes popped up all around campus, and as the year went on, more superheroes started to make their own appearances.

Due to the response from students every time a superhero was spotted, a club dedicated to the art of cosplaying was created to give students the space to express themselves.

“The goal/purpose of Cosplay College is to create an inclusive and safe environment for cosplayers, cosplay enthusiasts, anyone who wants to learn more about cosplay and those who want to learn more about fandoms and the characters within them,” Addison Lambert, freshman theatre performance major, said via email interview.

Cosplaying is a form of performance art where people dress up in costumes and makeup to portray characters from their favorite media platform.

According to its creators, the club is a way for students to workshop different costumes and ideas. The club also attends different cosplaying events to get more involved with the community.

“Some of our members are part of a group centered around the Peoria area called Heroes Inc. where we do events and other things as superheroes,” Lambert said.

Cereal Club

While the original Cereal Club disbanded in 2018, it has now made its return.

This club is a way for breakfast enthusiasts to meet and enjoy different types of cereal together, with meetings sometimes involving special themes. One such theme was “anything but a bowl,” which involved members bringing non-bowl containers to eat their cereal out of.

Members also partnered up for a Valentine’s Day challenge to compete to see which team was able to finish their bowl first.

Adventure Club

Adventure Club takes students exploring all over the Peoria area and even to some neighboring states. These trips consist of outdoor activities including hiking, camping and backpacking.

During the past year, the club traveled to Maquoketa Caves State Park in Iowa and camped out for one night. Students also went on multiple hikes to Rocky Glen and Forest Park.

Students do not have to worry about having to go out and buy gear because the club already has all the equipment needed for any overnight camping trips.

Spanish Club

Like Cereal Club, the Spanish Club is now making its return to campus after a brief absence.

Spanish Club is focusing on creating a space for students of all backgrounds to learn about the different cultures of Spanish-speaking countries around the world. The club is open to all students, regardless of if they can speak Spanish or not.

The members of the club want to empower students through many different activities including food, music and stories.