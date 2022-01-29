The J-term made of magic

17 Bradley students went to Disneyland to learn about environmental storytelling for their J-term. Photo by David Abzug.

Almost every student dreams of having an assignment that allows them to feel like a kid again. While others are wishing upon a star, some students made that a reality with the interactive media department by going to Disneyland.

The class trip to warmer weather on the West Coast was for students enrolled in an environmental storytelling class. In the IM 491 course, students learned the impact of using the environment to move their narratives.

David Abzug, professor of the course, said that this aspect of creating media such as TV shows and video games could immerse people within the story. After his own trip to Disneyland, Abzug wanted to add more environmental storytelling at Bradley.

“Rise of the Resistance was the ride that got me to think about this course because the amount of storytelling that is on that ride is three steps past somebody that has already launched themselves outside of ridiculousness,” Abzug said.

Abzug admitted that the ride was enough to bring him to tears during his first visit as a Star Wars fan.

With over 30 students interested in the class, only 17 were selected to enroll. Former Disney Imagineer Scott Rodgers led the class through parts of the park and pointed out hidden details.

“It was like having a manual for a video game while playing a video,” Tre Muste, senior animation major, said. “We were dead set on going to Disneyland but he would say, ‘Oh, if you look over here,’… He was basically there to show us the guides for people or to prepare them in the park.”

Students found that the simplest things at the location — trash cans, soda vendors, the bathrooms, cash registers, waiting areas for rides — were transformed to build an immersive experience for adventure park goers.

Changes in the different themes of the park were also pointed out during the trip. Country music from Carsland had to blend with the thunderous songs from Avengers Campus. Signs would have different messages and symbols on opposite sides depending on where the students were headed.

Even the food on screens was coming to life.

Senior animation major Benjamin Moody previously watched videos that talked about items from “The Mandalorian” being served. In-world meals from a galaxy far, far away were available at the park.

“You can watch that show and get a further understanding of the world because you can say, ‘Oh, I’ve eaten that,’ and know if it’s a good [meal] or not,” Moody said.

Besides the park experiences, students took courses that discussed articles, films and music that furthered their understanding of world storytelling. Myah Bastian, senior animation major, said that the course teaching was starting to connect in real-world implementation.

“It kinda gives you a clearer picture, especially since I’m hands-on with my learning,” Bashtian said. “Everything we talked about started to make sense in my mind when you experience [environmental storytelling] in a physical space.”

The J-term opportunity was a perfect chance for students such as Avery Khral, senior animation major, to look at their work with new eyes.

“Anyone who wants to do films, animation, game design, anything involved with audience interaction, should take this course,” Khral said. “It was so helpful for me. I’m going back to my animation and seeing things I never saw before.”

For future classes, Abzug said he’d like to keep the classes together, as they were split for days with courses, and to integrate Disney’s own immersive storytelling course at the park. He says that IM 491 is open to all majors and he’s hoping that it can continue for J-term and in May-term as well.

The students made it clear that the rides, food, laughter and joy would be unforgettable. While they enrolled to learn a bit about the magic at Disneyland, it’s obvious that they strive for the same immersive, childlike wonder to create for others as they look at their own works.