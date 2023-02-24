The saints go marching into the student center ballroom

Byron Stripling performing with the Jazz Ensemble

Photo by Lee Lard

The Michel Student Center was full of funk, soul and swing on Feb. 21 during the 18th annual Bradley University Jazz Festival.

Fifteen high schools sent their jazz groups to play for friends, family and fans. At the end of the night, the Bradley Groove Project and Jazz Ensemble, featuring esteemed jazz trumpeter Byron Stripling, closed out the event with a passionate and inspiring performance.

The Groove Project is a jazz band that learns their music entirely by ear, never seeing sheet music for their pieces.

“It’s a tradition in jazz that has been forgotten,” Chair of the Department of Music Dr. Todd Kelly said.

After opening with an invigorating rendition of “Tome Pa’l Pinto” by Los Anejos, the audience was electric, clapping and grooving along with the rest of the opening act. After the band closed with a fun cover of “Shake Everything You Got” by Maceo Parker, the Jazz Ensemble took to the stage. Opening with the upbeat number “A Tisket a Tasket” by Frances Langord, the electricity continued.

The Jazz Ensemble played another song before being joined by Stripling, which was a diversion from their typical style: “Riverdance (A Symphonic Suite)” by Bill Whelan, a piece that was originally arranged for a full symphony orchestra.

Then Stripling took the stage and stole the show. His energy was just as contagious as his smile, and his vocals were almost as impressive and captivating as his trumpet playing.

“When he performed, it was so natural and he looked like he belonged up there,” junior music education major Caroline Burmahl said.“They were all just in awe, and it was really inspiring to watch other people be inspired.”

During a snafu with a snare drum, Stripling took a moment to sit down and impart his wisdom to the audience. Stripling has been performing for decades since he graduated from the Interlochen Arts Academy and joined the Count Basie Orchestra.

“The journey of being a musician is a difficult one, and I don’t encourage any of you to do it, unless in your gut you feel like you wanna do it…Because musicians go with their heart,” Stripling said. “They lead from their heart. They do this because they have to do it.”

Following the impromptu inspirational speech, the assembled performers played “Minnie the Moocher” by Cab Calloway and arranged by Jeff Tyzik, a call-and-response-style song that got the entire audience scat singing along with Stripling.

After closing the show with his unmistakable version of “When the Saints Go Marching In,” Stripling left the stage to the sound of a thunderous standing ovation.