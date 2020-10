The Scout Presidential Poll II is now open

In 1956, President Dwight Eisenhower paid a visit to Bradley University as covered in this Scout article.

(Photo via Bradley Special Collections Online Digital Archive)

With the presidential election less than a month away, The Scout would like to once again poll the Bradley student body to find out which presidential candidate is the most popular.

Where do you stand and who do you think is the most popular?

Please fill out this Google Form if you are a current student.