The university donates medical supplies amid COVID-19 pandemic

Several departments on campus contributed PPE to donate to local hospital OSF Saint Francis on Friday. Photo via Bradley.edu

To ease the burden of front-line workers during the COVID-19 pandemic Bradley university donated thousands of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), and supplies to OSF Saint Francis Medical Center last Friday.

The donations included dozens of boxes of medical gowns, hundreds of boxes of gloves and over 2,500 masks.

“Bradley is a community partner and we are happy to do our part to help,” said university spokesperson Renee Charles. “We must all work together to get through this extraordinary time.”

The donated supplies were collectively gathered by Bradley’s engineering, psychology and chemistry/biochemistry departments. Dining Services also contributed to the supply.

According to OSF, Bradley’s donation is the largest local donation so far through the pandemic.

Despite Bradley’s donations, OSF is still in need of more supplies. On its website, it expressed a dire need for surgical masks, gloves, gowns and other equipment, including homemade masks, that could help fight the spread of COVID-19.

If individuals cannot donate the needed supplies, they can still help by donating to the Pandemic Response Fundraising Campaign at https://www.osfhealthcare.org/covid19/give/.

All drop-off locations are at the building’s main entrance unless otherwise noted.

Donation drop-off hours are 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday at selected OSF locations available on the website.