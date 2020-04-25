Through the lens of Evan Temchin

University photographer Evan Temchin was hired shortly before the university announced it would continue the semester online.

While the campus may seem empty, Evan Temchin, the newly hired university photographer, is busy getting acquainted.

Though the sidewalks once filled with bustling students and staff are empty, it is still Temchin’s responsibility to make certain the office of Marketing and Communications receive visual content for their social media accounts, admissions, alumni, faculty, parents and community efforts. His stay on campus was short-lived; however, his work still continues at home despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I’m still creating images and videos and working with my colleagues to help the university communicate to its constituencies,” Temchin said. “I’m working primarily in video production right now instead of photography. Although I am still working on photography assignments for the Bradley magazine along with social media posts.”

Temchin came from Sacramento, California, bringing with him an extensive history in photography and videography. He received his bachelor’s degree in visual communication with honors in documentary photography from Western Illinois University and his master’s degree in photography from the University of California-Santa Barbara.

“His experience makes him a tremendous multi-channel asset,” said associate vice president for marketing and communications, Renee Richardson. “Evan is already significantly contributing to the university by enhancing our capabilities and velocity, especially when virtual is a necessity.”

Despite being from the sunny state, Temchin was excited when he was offered the position at Bradley because he appreciates the Midwest.

“Bradley is an excellent university to be at with strong academics and a unique size, so it excited me to be able to join the marketing and communications effort,” Temchin said.

Bradley is unsure of when everyone can return to campus but, regardless, theuniversity photographer’s job remains as he continues to create and edit videos for multiple different departments across campus.

Despite having to leave work just after he started, Temchin said it has been a rather smooth transition and he looks forward to capturing a more active campus in the fall.