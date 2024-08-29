Top five places for college kids to find deals

For some college students, freshman year is the first time they will be buying groceries, clothing, house supplies and more for themselves.

That responsibility can be costly if you don’t know where to look. Here are the top five places college kids can find deals or student discounts.

ALDI

ALDI is a great place to find offers on groceries for the school week ahead. Here, you can find cheap off-brand versions of name brands like Lays, Goldfish and Chips Ahoy. Also, their meat and produce deals are inexpensive compared to the competition.

If you do go to ALDI, make sure to look at their weekly flier ads ahead of time because they list any deals they are planning for their products. You can also sign up online to get the ad sent to your inbox for easy access if you don’t want to pick up the flier in store.

Target

While Target can be an expensive labyrinth without specifics in mind, there still are some deals. Signing up for Target Circle guarantees offers for rewards and deals across the store.

Target Circle offers member only bonuses and rewards along with deals storewide. When shopping for dorm rooms or apartments, these discounts can drastically reduce your expenditures.

Hy-Vee

Just like Target, you need to know when to go to Hy-Vee. Signing up for the perks-plus might be a little pricey for college students, but the baseline perks program is free. With one quick google search, you can find when Hy-Vee has the best deals for you to stock up on snacks and groceries.

Fuel savers are another great advantage of Hy-Vee Perks. There are often weekends where meeting certain thresholds can result in 20 cents or more off of each gallon of gas. Individual items occasionally have two to five cent rewards, which can be stockpiled if you don’t fill up often. These rewards can be redeemed exclusively at any Casey’s or Hy-Vee gas station.

Amazon

Some Amazon shopping sprees can be pricey if you start doom-scrolling, but if you know who to follow, you can save money.

On Instagram, you can follow influencers who post coupons for daily Amazon finds on just about anything. For example, the user luluprime_ posts daily deals on clothes and household items for surprisingly cheap prices.

Fast food restaurants

Restaurants know that college students need to eat for cheap and easy when their schedules get busy. Many restaurants allow students to get 10% off of their meal if they show a valid school ID. All you need to do is ask at the register, and you might save some money.