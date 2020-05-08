University announces plan to distribute $2.1 million to students

This afternoon, the university sent out details to all students regarding the $400 one-time grant through the federal CARES Act Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund, which bestows Bradley $2.1 million in direct relief for eligible students affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The grants will be mailed directly to students at their home addresses by May 15. Students eligible to receive the $400 grant can also apply for additional grant funds, which will be capped at $2,600 per student, according to the university email.

To be eligible for the payment, students must have completed the 2019-2020 FAFSA, been an undergraduate or graduate student before March 13 and have been considered at least a “half-time” student with “satisfactory academic progress.”

The university will consider additional funding based on personal or family situations that meet certain criteria such as increased medical expenses, unexpected cost of housing and meals, traveling or moving expenses and unexpected costs related to the transition to online learning.

Students with applicable expenses greater than $3,000 are advised to list them in the application as well.

Eligible students should have received a detailed email from the university today that includes a link to the application to apply for additional funds.