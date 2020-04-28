University Housing and Off-Campus Properties release move-out information

As student belongings have remained in residences since spring break, the university has been promising information on how students can proceed with moving out of their residence halls. Some students started moving out of residence halls when the university gave the option to retrieve items between March 20 and 23, but the process was suspended on March 20 as a result of Gov. JB Pritzker’s stay-at-home order.

On April 28, University Housing sent an email to students detailing move-out procedures. According to the email, students can resume moving out of residence halls and Student Apartment Complex (SAC) starting May 1, until June 14.

Everyone moving out must sign-up in three-hour blocks from 7 a.m.-10 p.m. and only three people, including the student, will be allowed into the building at one time.

Only one resident per building will be allowed inside during the 7-10 a.m. block Sunday through Friday and will be reserved for anyone who may be immunocompromised.

No overnight stays will be allowed unless the student was already permitted to be living in the residence hall during this time.

Those living within a 50-mile radius of the university should be given priority for move-out sign-ups first, per the request of the Peoria County Health Departments.

“As you move-out, please respect all physical distancing guidelines in place, including the governor’s order of wearing a mask when physical distancing cannot be attained,” the email stated. “We ask that you wear a mask while inside a building.”

The university also recommends bringing personal cleaning supplies to clean surfaces, elevator buttons, etc. Staff will also be cleaning these areas throughout the process.

Students moving to St. James or local housing can schedule the move-out and transfer date for the same day. However, apartment availability and time constraints may not make a direct move possible until June, so students are advised to check with the new location first.

If students are unable to move-out during this time, they must request an accommodation form. Students who have already moved out but still need to return their key can mail the key in a padded envelope to Kelly Welch in the housing office.

St. James residents will have until May 25 to move out

Also on April 28, an email was sent to St. James residents detailing a separate move-out procedure.

Off-Campus Properties announced that residents should complete the move-out process and return keys no later than Monday, May 25, eight days after the original lease end date for tenants who did not renew or extend their lease.

Residents will be allowed no more than two other people to assist with the move-out process if the resident is not physically able to move out by themselves. It is recommended that roommates coordinate move-out times with each other to reduce the number of residents in the apartment.

According to the email, unlike the resident halls, there is no sign-up process to move-out from the St. James apartment complex.

“These areas should be appropriately physically distanced as a part of the building structures (i.e. there are no elevators, smaller buildings, roommates not moving out together, etc.),” the email stated.

There is also no specific frame of time residents have to abide by to move out.

However, no resident will be allowed to stay in their apartment overnight during their move-out process unless they have already been approved to be living there.

The email recommends residents respect all physical distancing guidelines and bring their own cleaning products to wipe items like doorknobs and handrails. Due to logistical challenges, staff will not be able to clean common areas at St. James.

Once moved out, residents are required to return apartment keys in envelopes placed in their mailbox to the drop slot of the Off-Campus Properties Office at 1103 W. Main St.