University to hold in-person graduation ceremonies

The university will be hosting a total of six graduation ceremonies at Shea Stadium over the course of three days starting Friday, May 14 through Sunday, May 16.

According to the email sent to students eligible to graduate in May, the ceremonies will be broken up by college and degree type. Students are allowed a maximum of two guests each, and a live-stream will also be available.

All attendees are expected to wear a mask at all times, with the exception of the “official commencement photo” upon receiving the diploma.

On May 14, May, August and December 2020 graduates will all be invited to attend at a time to be announced later. Those students who wish to attend are asked to fill out a survey by Monday, March 15 regarding their availability that day.

Ceremonies for the class of 2021 will be held the following days, with times predetermined.

On May 15, graduate, master’s and doctoral candidate ceremonies will begin at 9 a.m.; the College of Liberal Arts and Science ceremony will follow at 1 p.m. and the College of Education and Health Sciences ceremony will start at 5 p.m.

On May 16, the Slane College of Communications and Fine Arts will start at 9 a.m.; The Foster College of Business ceremony will follow at 1 p.m.; the Caterpillar College of Engineering and Technology will be the final ceremony, and is set to begin at 5 p.m.More updates are to follow on the university’s commencement webpage.