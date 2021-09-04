University updates COVID-19 policies

A student receives a COVID-19 vaccine in April 2021. Photo by Valarie Vasconez.

Bradley University provided students, faculty and staff with an update on COVID-19 vaccination and testing policies via email on Friday morning.

The email message updated policies for the spring semester, including that students who haven’t submitted evidence of vaccination or received a valid exemption by Nov. 1 will be ineligible to register for classes. Class registration begins Nov. 4.

Cases of faculty or staff not being vaccinated by that date will be elevated to the appropriate office — the Provost for faculty and Human Resources for staff.

The University provided a full list of exemptions for the policy, including medical and religious exemptions, students enrolled in non-residential programs and faculty and staff who are working entirely remotely.

The email also reiterated that all students who are not fully vaccinated are required to participate in the University’s COVID-19 testing protocols in order to remain compliant. Those in the testing pool will be sent sign ups for testing appointments each Sunday. Those in the testing pool may also test off campus and submit the result.

Those who don’t sign up or show up for their testing appointment will have one week to comply. If a person is not vaccinated and does not comply with testing, they will be barred from campus.

Bradley will host an on-campus COVID-19 vaccine clinic today in the Markin Center from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.. No appointment is necessary to receive a vaccine.

“We recognize the challenges and need for clarity in this ever-changing environment,” the email stated. “As we work to prioritize the health of our campus community and implement the executive order and our own campus decisions, we’re prepared to make adjustments as needed.”

Any updates to the University COVID-19 policy will be communicated via email and can be found on the Bradley Unite Website.