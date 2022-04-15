UPDATED: Bradley baccalaureate degree requirements lowered from 124 to 120 credits

Photo via Scout archives

Note: This article was updated from its original publication on March 24.

University Senate voted unanimously in September 2021 to lower the minimum number of credit hours required for a bachelor’s degree from 124 to 120. The change will apply to all degrees conferred for December 2022 and onward.

Speaking with The Scout via email, The Office of the Provost and the Office of the Registrar stated that this action was a response to an item in the 2017-2022 Strategic Plan. A review of this change started in the fall of 2019 by the University Senate’s Subcommittee on Regulations and Degree Requirements.

According to these offices, approximately 75% of current undergraduate programs can be completed in 120 semester credit hours. This credit requirement is typical of many universities.

“Due to licensing and accreditation requirements, some degree programs may still require more than 120 hours to be completed,” an email sent on March 23, announcing the change and signed by provost Walter Zakahi, said. “Students should consult with their academic advisor before making any changes to their academic plan or course loads.”

The change in degree requirements is university-wide and does not require individual programs to adjust their course load.