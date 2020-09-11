Updated dashboard confirms 106 positive cases of COVID-19 at Bradley



As new information has become available, please refer to Weekly on-campus positivity rate climbs to 14 percent for the most updated information.

The university recorded a total of 106 positive confirmed cases of COVID-19 according to a Thursday morning update on the online university dashboard. Between the on-campus and off-campus tests recorded on Sept. 3-9, there were 66 reported positive tests. On Wednesday, Sept. 9 alone, 25 positive tests were recorded.

Bradley’s COVID-19 dashboard will now continue to be updated each weekday with the reported positive tests from the day prior.



The dashboard will also include numbers from both on campus and off campus testing. During the Aug. 28 – Sept. 2, 13 positive cases were reported from off-campus testing sites, adding to the 18 on-campus reported positive cases. Therefore, the week’s total was 31.



Additional weekly numbers will still be updated Fridays around 11 a.m. and those include the total number of tests administered on campus, total positive cases, weekly and average positivity rates, pending results and the number of students in isolation and quarantine.



The dashboard now represents the two-week quarantine for all students, but it does not specify the number in isolation.



In a video Q&A between university officials, president Stephen Standifird said that the two-week quarantine period will be an opportune time to reset the university’s approach to COVID-19. Standifird said he expects progress out of the all-campus quarantine.



“My expectation is that we will see changes, but obviously if we did not, that would cause us to rethink our plans,” Standifird said.