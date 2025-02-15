Valentine’s Day painting with Psi Chi and Psychology Club

Students at Valentine’s Paint Night. Photo via Elliot Krippelz.

Whether you celebrate or not, Valentine’s Day is an annual holiday observed by many. The holiday can be stressful, though, regardless of whether you have a partner to celebrate it with.

The Psi Chi and Psychology Club hoped to help by hosting a Valentine’s Paint Night on Tuesday for students to unwind and socialize while enjoying the popular art form.

One of the goals of the club is to promote mental health awareness by hosting stress-free events for students, and the Paint Night was a prime example. Students had the creative liberty to follow the theme of Valentine’s Day or create whatever they wanted.

Junior psychology and criminology major Samantha Darkow is on the executive board for Psi Chi. A member of the club since her freshman year, Darkow said she believes attending these events can be beneficial for students.

“Painting can be very relaxing and good for your mental health. You get to just sit down, relax and hang out with your friends while you paint,” Darkow said. “These [events] we host are all connected to psychology. All of us are pretty big on mental health here.”

With many balancing winter depression and the beginning of the semester, out-of-class activities that can help your mental health or just provide some rest are important.

“Painting definitely helps with [stress]. I also like doing crafts for [my mental health]; honestly, anything to do that completely takes my mind off of school,” Leilani Coscio, a freshman nursing major, said.

Psi Chi and Psychology Club host many events like the Valentine’s Paint Night, typically during busy times of the semester like midterms and finals, to give students a chance to unwind, connect with others and step away from stress.

“We have had at least 10-15 events this school year, such as fundraisers and events like this. We also [host] professional and more career development type things as well,” Darkow said.

Click here to remain updated on any upcoming events from Psi Chi & Psychology.